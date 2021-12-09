Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday transferred six IAS officers with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K House, New Delhi relieving Dheeraj Gupta of the additional charge.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

“He shall continue to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department and Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with government of India for review and monitoring of issues/ projects in addition to his own duties,” the government order said

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, and Managing Director J&K Power Corporation Limited in addition to his own duties, the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Planning Development and Monitoring Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj.

Prerna Puri, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department relieving Amit Sharma of the additional charge.

Sushma Chauhan, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.