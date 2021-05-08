J&K Govt to provide COVID kit to all testing positive

As COVID rages on in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government Saturday said it will give COVID kits to all positive patients in the Union Territory.

Drive to the distribution of kits is going to start from Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir divisions by the concerned Divisional Commissioners respectively.

The announcement was made the government on the official Twitter handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K Government: “COVID kit to be distributed amongst all those testing COVID positive in J&K. Distribution begins from tomorrow, May 9, Sunday”.

The COVID kit consists of one Pulse Oximeter, 10 tablets of Paracetamol (500 gm), three tablets of Ivermectin (12 mg), five tablets of Azithromycin (500 gm), five tablets of Zinc, 10 tablets of Vitamin C, and four tablets of Vitamin D.

Apart from providing medicines and pulse oximeter, the Kit also consists of two pamphlets comprising list of Do’s and Don’ts and COVID protocol for positive patients in home isolation. The pamphlets also carry advice for home isolation positive patients regarding the use of medicines provided in the kit.

Helpline numbers for patients of Jammu division



To guidance to the patients in case of any clarification and while taking tablet Azithromycin and tablet Ivermectin, dedicated helpline centres have been established in the 20 districts of J&K where doctors will be available 24×7.

Patients of Jammu can contact the following helpline numbers. Jammu: 0191-2571616; Kathua: 01922-234314; Doda: 01996-233465; Kishtwar: 01995-259555; Poonch: 01965-222079; Rajouri: 01962-262640; Ramban: 01998-266444; Reasi: 01991-245669; 01991-245770; Samba: 01923-246915; 01923-241004; Udhampur: 01992-272728.