Srinagar, Jan 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all government employees working under the 7th Pay Commission.

This decision follows the Council of Ministers’ approval on January 20.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department, the Dearness Allowance will be revised to 53% of the basic pay, effective from July 1, 2024, up from the previous rate of 50%.

The revised DA will apply to employees working in regular pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission. The government also announced that employees will receive arrears for the additional DA installments from July to December 2024 in their February 2025 salary. From January 2025 onwards, the increased DA will be included in the monthly salary.

Furthermore, the government clarified that any fraction of 50 paise or more in the DA calculation will be rounded up to the next higher rupee, while any fraction below 50 paise will be disregarded.