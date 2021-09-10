J&K Govt orders reopening of colleges for vaccinated students

Srinagar: The J&K Government Friday ordered reopening of colleges subject to cent percent vaccination of students and staff.

“Vide government Order No: 66-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 Dated: 05-09-2021 Higher Education institutions have been permitted to commence with limited in person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students,” reads an order by Sushma Chauhan (IAS), Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department.

“Accordingly it is here by ordered that Government Degree Colleges of J&K shall reopen subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners,” the order reads, adding, “Further, Head of concerned Institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid-19 Protocol are adhered to in letter and spirit.”