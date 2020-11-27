J&K Govt inks MoUs with BSE to spread financial literacy

Jammu: BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, has signed four MoUs with Mission Youth, Government of J&K to spread financial awareness, support economic development, and encourage sustainable livelihood in the Union Territory.

The MoUs were signed by the representatives of BSE and CEO, Mission Youth, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Friday in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Pertinently, under Mission Youth, the J&K government has been continuously working on Policy and Process interventions to bridge the skill gaps, create conducive environment for collaborative efforts to generate employment opportunities in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the collaboration of J&K Government and the BSE Institute known for its excellence in Banking and Financial training will benefit the people of J&K, especially the youth and women to successfully transit from classroom to workplace environment.

“We are adopting the best global practices of youth empowerment and encouraging sustainable livelihood, besides spreading financial literacy amongst the youth of J&K”, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that the improvement in regulatory environment and business ecosystem is playing a major role in promoting economic growth and financial inclusion in the Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

“In this backdrop, our goal under Mission Youth is to tap this opportunity and ease the transition process from classroom to office room,” he said.

“Financial sector in Jammu and Kashmir has evolved significantly over the years and has been a key driving force behind economic growth. We are also looking to utilize double digit growth in the banking sector at the national level with our rich and available demographic dividends,” he added.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, said that the BSE’s association with Mission Youth, Government of J&K will enable youngsters and women particularly to learn more about the financial world, develop requisite skills essential to make a career in the BFSI space.

CEO, Mission Youth, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah informed that through this association, eligible candidates will be able to attend financial awareness programs, undergo skill courses in Banking & Financial Markets and specialized programs in mutual funds that would enable them to enroll in the BSE Star Mutual Fund platform.