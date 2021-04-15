JK govt defers Darbar Move amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Srinagar, Apr 15 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that the Darbar move has been deferred while the secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu to ensure the safety of the employees in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lt, Governor on it official Twitter handle said that the in view of sharply rising cases of COVID in J&K, the government has taken few important decisions to ensure the safety of the employees.

It said that the Darbar move has been deferred because of COVID while the secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu and office functioning will not to be affected because of e-office.

“As J&K is witnessing surge in number of Covid cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of eOffice in both the Secretariat, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the #DarbarMove this time,” the Tweet reads.

In another Tweet it said “However, Secretariat will function in both Srinagar & Jammu with staff equitably split between two Secretaries will function from both locations in an equitable manner Office functioning will not be affected as files to move electronically between both Secretariats in eOffice.”—(KNO)