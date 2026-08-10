J&K Govt Committed To Building World-Class Sporting Ecosystem: Sharma

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Monday said the government is committed to building a strong sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory by providing athletes with world-class infrastructure, scientific training and timely financial support.

Speaking at the Special Cash Award Ceremony honouring outstanding sportspersons at SKICC Srinagar, Sharma said the athletes being honoured had brought glory to Jammu and Kashmir through years of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance.

“For every athlete we honour today, this moment is the culmination of years of early mornings, sacrifice, injuries overcome and an unshakeable belief in themselves,” Sharma said.

He said the sportspersons had not only won medals for themselves but had inspired young people across villages and districts of Jammu and Kashmir to dream of reaching the international stage.

“I want to assure each one of you that this government stands firmly behind our sportspersons,” he said.

Sharma said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was focused on creating an ecosystem where talent would not be held back by lack of resources.

He said the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of award money reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring that financial rewards reached athletes swiftly, transparently and with dignity.

The Minister also highlighted the ‘Icon Against Drugs and Doping’ campaign, saying athletes could play a crucial role in spreading awareness among the youth against drug abuse and doping.

“Our athletes are role models for the entire generation. By standing as icons against drugs and doping, we are sending a powerful message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that success is built on discipline and clean sport, not shortcuts,” Sharma said.

He urged sportspersons to carry the message to their academies, districts and communities and contribute towards building a healthier and more disciplined generation.

Sharma also acknowledged the contribution of parents, coaches and mentors, saying their tireless efforts behind the scenes form the foundation of every medal won by athletes.

He said the Department of Youth Services and Sports would continue working to produce more champions while strengthening the health, discipline and sporting culture among the youth.

The Minister congratulated all the award recipients and urged them to continue bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir at national and international platforms.