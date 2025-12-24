J&K Govt Clears 18% Increase in Bus Fares After FRC Meet

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an 18 per cent increase in passenger transport fares across the Union Territory following detailed deliberations by the Fare Revision Committee (FRC), which met under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

Principal Secretary Finance, Santosh D Vaidya, chaired a high-level meeting of the Fare Revision Committee (FRC) at Civil Secretariat here to deliberate upon the issue of revision of passenger transport fares across the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the representatives of the transporters submitted a proposal seeking a hike of 40% in passenger fares, citing a substantial increase in operational costs.

The Committee held a detailed and threadbare discussion on the matter, taking into account multiple factors such as the sharp rise in the cost of spare parts, fuel-related expenses, taxes, maintenance costs, and other operational inputs. A comprehensive cost analysis exercise was also examined during the deliberations.

While acknowledging the genuine concerns raised by the transporters, the Committee also carefully considered the socio-economic impact of fare revision on the general public, with particular emphasis on ensuring that the common man is not subjected to an undue financial burden.

After extensive deliberations and consensus among all stakeholders, it was unanimously decided that an 18% increase in passenger fares would be implemented across all categories of passenger vehicles operating in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the revised fares shall come into effect from 01.01.2026.

The decision reflects a balanced approach aimed at safeguarding the sustainability of the transport sector while simultaneously protecting the interests of commuters.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport, Avny Lavasa; Acting Transport Commissioner, J&K, Anju Gupta; Managing Director JKRTC Abdul Rashid War; Representative of Headquarters Northern Command (C/o 56 APO); Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Additional Secretary GAD; members of the Committee, including representatives of various Transporters’ Associations of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.