J&K Govt Brings Pre-2009 Recruits Under Old Pension Scheme

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an order extending the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to employees appointed against posts advertised before the notification of the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the Chief Minister’s Office said on Monday.

The decision, approved by the Council of Ministers, comes as a major relief to thousands of employees who had been demanding restoration of the old pension regime.

According to the order, employees appointed against posts advertised or notified prior to December 24, 2009, and who joined service under the NPS, will be eligible for coverage under the OPS.

Such employees will have a one-time option to switch from the NPS to the OPS, which must be exercised through the proper channel within three months from the issuance of the order.

The option, once exercised, shall be final. Employees who do not opt within the stipulated timeframe will continue to remain under the NPS.

Notably, The move is being seen as a significant step by the Omar Abdullah-led government, addressing a long-pending demand of government employees in the Union Territory.