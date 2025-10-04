J&K Govt Bans Sale of Unsafe Frozen and Chilled Meat Products

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of frozen and chilled meat products that fail to meet food safety standards.

According to an order , reads that following inspections by the Food Safety Wing of the Drug and Food Control Organization. Officials found large quantities of rotten, decomposed, and unlabelled meat across multiple locations in the Union Territory. The unsafe stocks were seized and destroyed.

According to the order, the seized products violated several key provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Many items lacked mandatory labeling such as batch numbers, expiry dates, manufacturer details, FSSAI license numbers, and proper storage instructions.

The Commissioner cited the following mandatory standards for meat products:

Frozen meat must be stored and transported at -18°C or below.

Chilled meat must be kept at 0–4°C.

Frozen products must display a “date of freezing” and cannot be sold beyond 12 months from that date.

*E-commerce deliveries must have at least 30% of total shelf life or 45 days before expiry remaining.

Storage and transport facilities must have calibrated temperature monitors with proper records.

Labels must clearly state the animal species, such as goat, buffalo, or chicken.

The Food Safety Commissioner said the action was necessary to protect public health and prevent unsafe practices in the meat trade.

The prohibitory order will remain in force until further notice or until authorities confirm that no health risk exists.(KNS)