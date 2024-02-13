JK Govt assigns additional charge to IAS officer Aijaz Asad

On Tuesday, the Jammu & Kashmir Government appointed Administrative Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, with the additional responsibility of Civil Aviation Commissioner until further notice.

The General Administration Department of J&K issued an order stating, ‘In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Mr. Mohammad Aijaz, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department holding the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department shall also hold the charge of the post of Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.