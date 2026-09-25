J&K Govt Approves ‘CM’s Free LPG Scheme’; 6 Cylinders Annually for AAY Families

Srinagar : In a major welfare push, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the “Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Free LPG Scheme,” aimed at providing six free domestic LPG refills annually to eligible Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households.

According to an official Order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) said the decision follows the approval of the Council of Ministers (Decision No. 123/11/2026 dated 10-09-2026).

As per the order, the six free refills will be provided per family per year, in addition to any other benefits admissible under existing schemes of the Government of India. The scheme is set to remain applicable for a period of four years.

The administration has strictly restricted the scheme exclusively to eligible AAY households. Verification of beneficiaries will be conducted through the Aadhaar Enabled Public Distribution System (AePDS) database of the FCS&CA Department, J&K. The government stated that “appropriate safeguards” shall be put in place to prevent duplication and claims by ineligible beneficiaries.

While the overarching approval has been granted, the detailed modalities for the implementation of the scheme will be issued separately after due vetting and approval of the Competent Authority the order reads.