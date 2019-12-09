Latest News Archives
JK Govt announces winter vacations for schools from Dec 10
SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 09: Government today ordered winter vacation for all Government Educational Institutions and recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division from December 10 to February 22, 2020.
The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week.

Vijay Kumar appointed senior security adviser in home ministry
New Delhi, December 6: Former adviser to the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar, has been appointed as a senior security adviser in the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, an official order said.
The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service will “advise the ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of J-K and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states,” the order said.The appointment order issued by the Union Home Ministry on December 3 stated that 67-year-old Kumar would be in the position for a period of one year from the date of his taking charge.
Kumar has served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and his most talked-about stint was as the chief of the Tamil Nadu police special task force that killed forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.After his retirement from service and as DG, CRPF, in 2012, Kumar was appointed senior security adviser (LWE) in the Home Ministry then headed by Rajnath Singh.
No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath
Pandu (Jharkhand): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could get in the way of construction of a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a poll meeting here in Bishrampur assembly constituency, the minister also noted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, were capable of destroying terror camps across the border.
Amid “Jai Shree Ram” chants, he said, “A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court.”
Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the veteran BJP leader said, “In 1952, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP) had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country. We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto.” Condemning the Maoist violence over the past two days in the poll-bound state, he said, the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would give a befitting reply to those responsible for the attack.
“I have seen a couple of incidents happening in Jharkhand. You should be rest assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will not allow anybody to use guns.
A befitting reply will be given to them,” he insisted. Left-wing extremists killed four state police personnel in Latehar district and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader, in Palamu district in separate ambushes on Friday and Saturday. Slamming the Congress, Singh said that the party’s efforts to taint the reputation of the central government with corruption allegations failed to bear any fruit.
“The allegations of corruption in Rafale deal were aimed at maligning the government’s image. The Congress tried hard… but its efforts were futile. I visited France to receive the fighter jet and also flew a sortie in one of the aircraft,” the defence minister asserted. He said the country had sent out a clear message that it would not cower in the face of terrorism. “Rafale fighter jets are coming to India. We do not need to cross the borders now. We can use Rafale from our own territory to target terror camps across the border.
That is the power India has achieved under the Narendra Modi government,” the veteran BJP leader contended. Accusing the Congress of “hoodwinking people” for votes since independence, Singh claimed that “the country would have been this powerful 30 years ago”, had the erstwhile governments kept the promises they made to the people.
Abrogation of Article 370 : Constitution bench to begin hearing from December 10
NEW DELHI: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre and the reorganisation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories from December 10.
The matter was listed for hearing on Thursday but the top court postponed the hearing in the case till December 10.
It may be recalled that a batch of petitions had been filed in the top court by leading Kashmiri politicians and activists challenging the Centre’s August 5 move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.
In its October 24 order, the Supreme Court had said that the petitions challenging the validity of provisions of Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, and Article 35-A would be dealt with by its 5-judge Constitution bench which is hearing the Kashmir matter.
Some of the petitioners had then told the top court that they have filed pleas challenging the existence of provisions of Articles 370 and 35-A which granted special status to J&K before the Centre came out with the decision to abrogate them.
The five-judge constitution bench had on October 1 given four weeks to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on the petitions and also put an embargo on the filing of any fresh writ petition challenging the constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.
In 2014, an NGO ‘We The Citizens’ had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. Later, six other pleas were also filed in the top court on the issue.
The top court had then dismissed the pleas and directed the petitioners to approach the high court.
Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accorded special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.
It denied property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state. The provision, which leads to such women from the state forfeiting their right over property, also applied to their heirs.
However, after the Centre’s move to scrap the Article 370, the provisions of Article 35A became null and void and all central rules became applicable in J&K after it was formally split in two Union Territories on the night of October 31.
Article 370 was included in the Constitution as a “temporary provision”. Courtesy this section, the residents of J&K lived under a separate set of laws dealing with property ownership and citizenship. Article 370 also fanned separatist emotions and enabled terrorism, the ruling BJP had contended while introducing the bill.
The two new UTs came into existence on the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a crucial role in integrating 560 princely states into India.
After the bifurcation of J&K, the number of states in India stands at 28, and UTs at nine.