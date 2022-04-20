Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered an increase of 3% dearness allowances of the government employees and pensioners working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

An per an order, issued by Finance department, an existing rate of DA per month for employees was 31% of basic pay and has been increased to 34% with effect from 01-01-2022.

The term Basic Pay in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc., reads the order a copy of which lies with Kashmir Dot Com, adding “the arrears on account of additional instalments of DA with effect from January, 2022 shall be paid in cash in the month of April this year.”

The payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paisa and above may be rounded to the next high rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paisa shall be ignored, it added.