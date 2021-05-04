J&K Govt announces 3-day state mourning on Jagmohan’s death

Srinagar: J&K Government has announced three-day state mourning “as a mark of respect” for former Governor Jagmohan who passed away on Monday at the age of 93.

“Three days State mourning shall be observed from 04.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 06.05.2021 (Thursday). The National Flag shall fly at half-mast during the State mourning on all buildings and places where it is flown regularly,” read an official notification on Tuesday.

“There shall be no official entertainment/function during the State mourning,” it added.

Jagmohan was appointed Jammu and Kashmir governor in 1984 and completed his five-year tenure.

As militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, he was made the governor again in 1990 but was removed within a few months as differences between him and the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre grew over tackling the militancy.

Jagmohan then joined the BJP and represented the party in the Lok Sabha a number of times from New Delhi.

A number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to him on Tuesday.

“Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

J&K LG Manoj Sinha too offered his condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Jagmohan Ji, Former Governor of J&K. He was a great visionary, dynamic and effective administrator. Jagmohan Ji will be remembered for his great contributions, reforms in J&K and untiring efforts to serve the society. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” the LG tweeted.