J&K Govt Announces 3% DA Hike for Pensioners

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its Pensioners and Family Pensioners, raising the rate from 55% to 58% with effect from July 1, 2025.

As per Government Order issued by the Finance Department as, arrears for the additional DA from July to September 2025 will be released in cash during October, and the revised allowance will become part of the regular pension from the same month.

The decision, taken by the Council of Ministers earlier this month, aims to provide financial relief to pensioners amid rising costs of living.

The Finance Department also specified that any fractional amount arising from the calculation of DA will be rounded off to the next higher rupee.