SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has started revising the electricity load agreement of the consumers using energy-guzzling appliances including heaters and boilers.

The government has entrusted assistant executive engineers to review the electricity load in their jurisdictions and accordingly revise a load of those consumers using energy-guzzling appliances.

“We are holding periodic reviews. We are now trying to revise the load based on the actual usage. Some consumers have fewer load registered but they consume a lot of energy. For instance, some consumers have half a kilowatt load registered, but they consume more than five kilowatt. There is a huge disparity,” Javed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Under the new programme, the officials will check the load of the consumers using different gadgets. “We have a meter that is connected to the service line. It shows the actual load of the consumers. We are using this technology for ages. We have very less load agreements in Kashmir. Some have half a kilowatt and some have one and a half kilowatt. We do not have consumers with huge load agreements,” said Dar.

The process of revising the load agreement started in September. However, it has been intensified to cover more consumers. Official figures reveal that the load agreement of 2.5 lakh consumers has been revised so far.

“We have nine lakh domestic consumers in the valley. Of which load agreement of 2.5 lakh consumers has been revised,” said Dar.

KPDCL is currently supplying 1750 MW of power to consumers in the valley. The peak electricity demand in Kashmir is more than 2400 MW. However, the KPDCL is using load shedding to balance the gap between demand and supply.

Electricity consumption shoots up in winter prompting the authorities to resort to load shedding. Consumption increases after the temperature drops in the valley.

“We continue to provide 1750 MW of power to consumers. There is no significant decrease in power consumption,” said Dar.