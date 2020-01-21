J&K global investors’ summit in April: LG

New Delhi, Jan 20: With an intent to invite investments to the newly formed UT of Jammu & Kashmir, a three-day Global Investors’ Summit 2020 is scheduled early this year which will be held in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu. As a precursor to this mega event a Pre-Summit Investors’ Meet & Curtain-Raiser of the event was held today in New Delhi.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of India; Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu & Kashmir; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, J&K; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and other senior officers were present at the event.

This event showcased wide ranging investment opportunities available in the fourteen focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the region. More than 350 delegates from various sectors and leading organisations participated in the event and more than 45 B2G meetings took place in this event.

The aim of the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit 2020 is to exhibit investment opportunities available in the newly formed UT of J&K in different sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture & Post Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for silk, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT/ ITes, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom and Handicraft and Education.

At present, Government of J&K is developing 2 IT parks, ICD in Samba and have identified industrial land bank of over 6000 acres across 20 districts of J&K to develop State-of-the-Art Industrial Parks. Also, the J&K Government has removed all the toll barriers to enable seamless inward and outward movement of raw materials and goods.

During this Pre-Summit Investors’ meet & curtain-raiser, a state film along with the focus sector profiles and policies were introduced by Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce, J&K with the focus on the theme: Explore (the opportunities in industries and infrastructure, policies in the region), Invest (in the new and existing investment options); Grow (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors).

Shri Jitendra Singh congratulated the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu for taking such an initiative. He said, “Prime Minister’s indulgence in the J&K region is leading to a lot of development in various sectors”.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu said, “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of organizing the Global Investors’ Summit in Gujarat, the J&K Government took a decision of showcasing J&K’s potential for investment through a summit. The Global Investors’ Meet, with the theme of EXPLORE, INVEST & GROW, is a platform that will bring together senior entrepreneurs, leaders of corporate sector from across the country, senior policymakers, development agencies, investors from across the world and local businessmen. We intend to take a leap forward in making Jammu and Kashmir an economic paradise for investors and I would like to invite you all to take the lead in setting up your enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir”.

He also added, “Today’s Pre-Summit Investors’ Interaction has been organized to deliberate with you all on desired initiatives for creating an investor-friendly ecosystem and make you interested in J&K. I have brought along senior officers from the Government to discuss these further with you during the rest of the day”.

Shri B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, said, “ Jammu & Kashmir is little known about the places except what we have seen in the films, it is quite different what we know. J&K is not a backward place but it has the brightest and skilled people. J&K is number one in Apple production but we just process 1% of the produce. Such areas and similarly in many sectors there are huge opportunities for investments and contributing to growth and employment in J&K.

Chief Secretary further added that the administration of J&K is re-engineering all the processes and policies to break age old barriers and create progressive eco system for investors. Easy availability of land through Land bank and smooth clearances with dedicated teams to attend to investors will be priority of the administration.

Key government officials including all Administrative secretaries were present and participated in one to one B2G meeting along with the officers from departments of UT and central ministries. Many other prominent dignitaries were present at the event.

The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), a nodal agency under Industries and Commerce department Government of Jammu and Kashmir.