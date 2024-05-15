JK girl crowned Miss Teen Supremacy India, 2024

SRINAGAR: The grand finale of Miss Teen, Miss, Mrs. Supremacy India, 2024 beauty pageant was held in Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh.
The Jury members were Lekh Uthaiah- Femina Miss India Smily Shahi – Director E- solutions and Kulvinder Kour:- Cosmologist. The Winners of Miss Teen Supremacy India was Arshdeep Kour; 1st Princess: Mannat Sangha & 2nd Princess: Shivastha. In Miss Supremacy India, Sakshi Thakur Crowned as winner while 1st Princess was Devanshi & 2nd Princess was Prableen Kour. Mrs Supremacy India, Priya Nandi Das; 1st Queen was Preeti kakar was 2nd Queen was Gurpreet kour.
In Mrs Gracious Supremacy India, Trapati Sharma crowned as winner while 1st Queen was Neeta Dogra & & 2nd Queen was Poonam Kapoor. Sub tiltles were also awarded to the contestants based on their uniqueness & evaluation.
Chief guest IAS, Rajeev Gupta while congratulating all said that Beauty pageants have long been synonymous with celebrating external & internal beauty and grace. This emphasis on inner beauty sets a powerful example for women across the nation, reminding them that their worth extends far beyond external appearances.
