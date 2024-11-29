J&K gets Rs 5,835 Cr for power sector improvements under RDSS: Centre

Srinagar, Nov 28: Jammu and Kashmir has received Rs 5,835 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve the state’s power distribution infrastructure, Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal informed the House on Thursday.

The RDSS, launched by the Government of India in July 2021, aims to enhance the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of power distribution utilities, reduce technical and commercial losses, and ensure reliable power supply.

While providing data for all states in the country, the Union Minister mentioned that the sanctioned amount for Jammu and Kashmir includes Rs 1,064 crore for metering works and Rs 4,771 crore for loss reduction initiatives.

“In addition, the government has approved a grant-based support (GBS) of Rs 272 crore for metering works and Rs 4,294 crore for loss reduction, bringing the total GBS allocated to Jammu and Kashmir to Rs 4,566 crore,” he said.

He also said that the funds aim to improve the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of power distribution utilities in the region, with a focus on reducing losses and enhancing the reliability of power supply.

The Union Minister said that the government has made significant progress in electrifying households in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya).

Over the past five years and the current year, he said that the total number of willing un-electrified households in rural areas, as well as all willing poor households in urban areas, have been electrified, ensuring access to electricity for a large number of residents.