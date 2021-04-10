J&K full of water sports potential, working to have Water Sports Academy for Olympics: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the UT is full of talent and the government is working to see Water Sports Academy for Olympics in J&K.

Addressing Khelo India function after co-inaugurating the water sports festival at famous Dal Lake here along with union minister of state for sports Kiren Rijiju, the J&K LG said that there is no dearth of talent among and J&K administration is committed to hon the talent on all fronts. “Since J&K is bestowed with enough water resources and we are committed to see a Water Sports Academy for Olympics in J&K,” said Sinha.

Sinha said that the Government of India has kept Rs 513 Crore as a sports budget for J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Kiren Rijiju said that J&K will soon have 100 Khelo India Centre and two special state of art Khelo India national level Centres where youth will be trained by coaches who have played at national level while coaches from others parts of the country and even from foreign countries will be invited to two special centers at two capital centres—(KNO)