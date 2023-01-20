Jammu: Riya Bakshi, an ace fencer of J&K has made it to the Senior Fencing World Cup to be held in Cairo, Egypt next month.

In a statement, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull while accolading praises on Riya Bakshi said that she has made the entire union territory of J&K pride by making it to the national fencing team for the prestigious World Cup.

She said that athletes like Riya show that prowess in any field can be achieved by consistently working hard and reiterated that females are second to none when it comes to accepting challenges in sports. This is a moment of joy and pride for all of us, she added.

Pertinently one of the finest International women Foil Fencer of J&K, Riya Bakshi is a Khelo India athlete. Riya Bakshi is presently ranked 5th in India. She bagged a bronze medal in National Games held in Gujrat and is a two times Khelo India University Games individual gold medallist. Prior to this outing with the national team, she represented India’s senior fencing team in the world cup hosted by Korea in Seoul last year.

Riya Bakshi is a trainee of former international gold medallist fencer and state awardee Ujjwal Gupta.

The convener Rashid Ahmed Choudhary, Adv Supriya Singh Chouhan, Maninder Pal Singh member Adhoc committee JKAFA and coach duo Shottu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal of J&K Sports Council besides all senior and junior fencers extended best wishes to Riya for her participation in the prestigious world cup.