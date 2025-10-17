J&K fast emerging as hub for sporting events: MoS

SRINAGAR: The 10th All India Police Games Judo Cluster concluded today at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC), Srinagar, in a vibrant ceremony graced by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as the Chief Guest.

Organized under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the week-long event witnessed the participation of over 1,600 men and women police personnel representing 38 teams from State Police Forces, Union Territories, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

In his address, Bandi Sanjay Kumar commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the excellent conduct and smooth organization of the event. He said, “It is a privilege to be part of this grand sporting event here in Srinagar. The successful organization and enthusiastic participation from all corners of the country reflect the discipline, dedication, and spirit of service that define our police forces.”

Referring to the event’s spirit of unity, the Minister remarked, “The participation of teams from across India in this Judo Cluster demonstrates not only physical strength but also the unity, coordination, and camaraderie among our forces. Srinagar, known for its warmth and hospitality, has once again proven to be a perfect host.”

Encouraging participants to continue their sporting pursuits, the Minister added, “All of you are ambassadors of the Fit India and Khelo India movements. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has been laid on promoting sports and fitness as integral to professional and personal life. The growing sporting culture among our armed and police forces reflects this national spirit.”

He further lauded the emergence of Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant hub of sports and youth engagement, noting that such events strengthen the nation’s resolve towards unity and wellness through sportsmanship.

The Minister presented medals and trophies to the winners and congratulated all participants for their sportsmanship and dedication. Earlier at the onset of the event, Anand Jain, ADGP Armed J&K, organising Secretary of AIPSCB, welcomed the gathering. Nalin Prabhat, DGP, J&K Police, also addressed the closing ceremony of the games that was attended by Senior Police officials, participants besides general masses.

Teams from across the country showcased exceptional talent and discipline across five martial arts disciplines, Judo, Pencak Silat, Karate, Taekwondo, and Wushu. In the men’s category, J&K Police emerged as the overall winner in Pencak Silat, securing 13 medals (8 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze), while CRPF dominated the Karate (Men) and Judo (Men) events. SSB put up a strong performance, winning the Wushu (Men’s Sanshou) and Wushu (Women’s Taolu) titles, along with emerging victorious in Judo (Women).

ITBP claimed top honors in Karate (Women) and Wushu (Women’s Sanshou), whereas Assam Rifles secured the Taekwondo (Women) title. In the women’s Pencak Silat, Chandigarh Police lifted the overall championship trophy.