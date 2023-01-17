SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is expecting a ‘bumper seed production’ of rainbow trout this year.

In order to lay the roadmap for achievement of set targets for fisheries sector in Jammu & Kashmir under “Holistic Development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors”, the Director Fisheries, Mohammad Farooq Dar on Monday visited Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) project at Awantipora.

The Director was apprised by Joint Director Fisheries, (South), Abul Majid Tak that this innovative RAS project is first of its kind in the UT established by the Department in private sector under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme and has become inspiration for young and budding entrepreneurs owing to its gainful results.

Director also interacted with the entrepreneur and obtained gratifying feedback. He also being “Mission Director” for implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” in the UT said that effective measures are being taken for inclusive and substantial Development of Aquaculture and allied sectors including fisheries on mission mode through transfer of technology, value addition and development of marketing chains.

Since there are a series of activities involved in the fisheries sector, the young and budding entrepreneurs shall be provided hand holding support for adopting different activities based on location specific feasibility and potential so as to generate employment, Dar said.

Later, the Director visited Trout Hatchery, Panzeth, Qazigund to take stock of ongoing breeding and hatchery management of trout. The Deputy Director Fisheries, Anantnag, informed that trout hatchery Panzeth has a production capacity of 4 lac fingerlings per year.

He also visited Asia’s largest Trout Fish Farming Project, Kokernag.

It was informed that quality trout seed is being supplied to the Government as well as the Private Sector across UT from the project. Moreover, trout seed is being supplied to other States / UT’s including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and also to the Republic of Bhutan.

On the occasion, Chief Project Officer, Kokernag, Ghulam Mohiud-din Wani, informed that the Department is expecting bumper seed production of Rainbow Trout during the current year and 20 lac fingerlings shall be supplied to trout farmers in the private sector.

Director was also apprised that the Trout Feed Mill installed in the project is of old version and has turned outdated, therefore needs to be replaced with a new mini Trout Feed Mill with updated features to meet the demand of Trout Feed in the project and other adjacent districts of South Kashmir.

The Director also inspected In-Service Training Institute, Kokernag, and interfaced with the In-Service Trainees. The Principal of the Institute informed that the trainees are updated with the latest skills / technologies in the field of fisheries besides rules and regulations of fisheries act.

The Director instructed the Officers to draw a comprehensive plan for upgradation and strengthening of existing fisheries infrastructure and raising of additional one to boost fish production in the Union Territory.

Joint Director Fisheries, (South), was instructed to identify the trout hatcheries and take all necessary measures required for planting of imported germplasm of Rainbow and Brown Trout to be imported from outside the country in a phased manner under “Holistic Development Plan” of fisheries sector for which Global tenders are being floated in near future.