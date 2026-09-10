J&K emerging as global film hub: MoS I&B Murugan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is not merely a filming location but is emerging as an active creator, host and partner in modern global storytelling, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L. Murugan, said on Thursday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) in Srinagar, Murugan congratulated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Jammu and Kashmir Government for organising the festival, besides appreciating the jury members, volunteers and administration for bringing international cinema to the region. “We see the vision translating into reality. For decades, the silver screen showed us the snow peaks of Gulmarg, the serene landscapes of Srinagar and the historic temples of Jammu through a camera lens. Today, Jammu-Kashmir is not just a brief shooting location; it is becoming an active creator, host and partner in modern global storytelling,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks from 2019, Murugan said Jammu and Kashmir had long been a favourite destination for filmmakers and that the region was now witnessing a renewed push to attract the film industry.

He said the first international film festival in Jammu and Kashmir had brought together films from across continents, describing it as an important platform connecting the region’s soulful landscapes with leading minds in international cinema. “Bringing together films from across the continents to this valley requires immense passion, meticulous planning and unwavering conviction,” he said.

Murugan said the festival received around 1,100 submissions from more than 80 countries, calling the response a reflection of its growing international appeal.

He said Jammu and Kashmir’s landscapes, cultural heritage, literature, music and traditions offered enormous potential for filmmakers and content creators, while the Union Territory’s youth were increasingly becoming creators themselves. “While for years the world came here to capture our valleys through their lenses, today our youth are stepping forward to hold the camera themselves,” he said.

The Minister said India was emerging as a major global hub in media, gaming, music, digital content, virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR). “It is time to create in India and create for the world,” he said, adding that the Government of India was undertaking a series of reforms to strengthen the country’s creative economy.

Referring to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held in Mumbai, Murugan said the event brought together the global media and entertainment sector, adding that the next edition would also be held in Mumbai.

He also highlighted the Creative India Challenge, saying the Union Budget had proposed setting up AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) content creator labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across the country.

He said the initiative had been allocated nearly Rs 250 crore, while the media and entertainment industry was projected to require nearly two million professionals by 2030. “For this, India is strengthening its approach in this sector through modern curriculum, deep industry linkages, world-class infrastructure and a focus on quality,” Murugan said.

He also highlighted the Indian Cinema Hub portal, saying it had simplified the process for filmmakers to obtain permissions by bringing different approvals onto a single platform. “Earlier, we had to seek permission from the railways, forest department and the state government separately. Now, we need not go to any government office. We can get all the approvals through the Indian Cinema Hub portal,” he said.

Murugan said the Government of India was also pursuing reforms to strengthen the creative economy, including measures to protect producers from piracy and provide copyright protection for independent digital creators and design studios.

He also referred to the National Creators Award, saying such initiatives were aimed at bringing digital content creation, gaming and storytelling into mainstream economic policymaking.

Welcoming investors and producers to Jammu and Kashmir, Murugan said the region offered ready infrastructure and exceptional natural landscapes for filmmaking and creative production. “To the investors and producers present in the room, I welcome you with open arms, ready infrastructure and unmatched natural wonders,” he said.

He also appreciated the young creators of Jammu and Kashmir, saying their growing participation in filmmaking, script writing and digital storytelling reflected the region’s creative potential. “From script-writing workshops to digital storytelling, our boys and girls are proving that their imagination knows no boundaries,” he said.

Murugan also thanked the filmmakers, artists, jury members, volunteers and participants for contributing to the festival and taking back memories of Jammu and Kashmir.