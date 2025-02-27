Srinagar, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir has informed the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) that it has planned an additional 2200 Megawatts (MWs) of power till 2030.

This includes nearly 1,000 MWs of coal and solar energy. “Last JKPDD has already entered a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of coal-based power of over 390 MWs under Shakti Policy,” the official said

“According to the data provided by Jammu and Kashmir, an additional 392 MW of Coal (Shakti Scheme), 620 MW of solar, and 1206 MW of hydro is planned till 2030.

It also said that in Jammu and Kashmir, being a hilly state, the share of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) in the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) trajectory has been taken as half of the share as stipulated in RPO-2023. “The other half of the DRE component has been considered to be met from RE general and other sources.”

Referring to the resource adequacy plan for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 2034-35, CEA has said, “One of the main criteria of resource adequacy studies is to determine the reliability of the system to meet the demand adequately at every instance of time. This reliability is measured with two indicators including Loss of Load Probability (LOLP) and Expected Energy Not Served (EENS).”

Jammu and Kashmir is currently relying on more than 85 percent of coal and solar power amid an acute deficit of hydro power generation.

Officials of the PDD department claimed that local hydro power generation from the local power plants has reduced by nearly 90 percent.

An official said: “At present, Jammu and Kashmir is 85-90 percent dependent on coal and solar energy that is being procured from the other states because as of now, we don’t have a local power generation.”

“In winters, the local hydro power generation of Jammu and Kashmir power plants has reduced by almost 90 percent, and to cater to the requisite power demand, we need to have a base power availability that we procure from outside states. The energy is coal-based,” the official said.