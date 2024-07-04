J&K disburses Rs 2293.73 Cr among 35919 beneficiaries under self-employment schemes

SRINAGAR JULY 04: Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of the District Level Bankers Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) here.

The meeting was convened to review the performance of the Banks and other Financial Institutions under various Government initiatives and sponsored schemes for the quarter ending March 2024.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a sector-wise performance of the Banks in the implementation of different Government schemes and reviewed the achievements of Banks in lending to Priority/Non-Priority sectors under the Annual Credit Plan.

While reviewing the Bank-wise movement of CD Ratio in the District, the DC was informed that total deposits of the District Srinagar stood at Rs 36395.06 crore and Advance at Rs 25925.94 crore, constitute 71 percent CD Ratio at the end of financial year 2023-24.

The DC was apprised that an amount of Rs 2293.73 crore has been disbursed among 35919 beneficiaries in Srinagar District under different schemes thereby generating expected self-employment opportunities for over 1.0 lakh unemployed youth of the District during financial year 2023-24.

Besides, the Banks operating in Srinagar have provided a total credit of Rs.11,162.17 Crore in favour of 184421 beneficiaries under both Priority as well as Non-Priority Sector during for financial year 2023-24.

The DC was further apprised that under Prime Ministers Mudra Yojna (PMMY) Scheme Banks operating in Srinagar have disbursed Rs 706.35 Crore among 21070 beneficiaries of the District during Financial year 2023-24.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), a total of 2623 cases have been sanctioned and an amount of Rs 151.61 Crore has also been sanctioned.

Regarding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri SVANIDHI schemes, the DC was informed that Rs 11.61 crore has been disbursed among 7603 Street Vendors of the District.

While reviewing the progress achieved in enrolment under social security schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY)/Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY) and Atal pension Yojana (APY), the DC was informed that under as many as 189392 registrations have been made till March 2024 including 135290 under PMSBY, 43085 under PMJJBY and 11017 under APY scheme.

Likewise, the DC was also apprised about credit disbursement under Mission Youth schemes, for providing self-employment including MUMKIN, and TEJASWINI, besides under the Swarozgar Utsav campaign launched as a step towards saturation of self-employment of the youth.

During the meeting, the performance of Banks under Kissan Credit Card(KCC), RSETI, NULM, PMFME, FLCCs, and CFLs was also reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed all the line Departments and Banks operating in the District to further improve the credit facilities. He also called for educating people about financial literacy and the Digital Payment Ecosystem by bridging the digital gap to ensure cent percent coverage.

He called upon Officers of all line Departments and Bankers to work in a coordinated manner with added vigor and zeal to achieve the set targets within the set timeline.

The DC emphasized on improvement of other schemes and flagship programs of the Government and focused attention towards self-employment to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people.

The meeting was among others attended by the Chief Planning Officer, General Manager of DIC, Lead District Manager, LDO RBI, DDM NABARD, all District Officers, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank, and representatives of Banks and financial institutions operating in Srinagar.