J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast Accidental, Unfortunate; 9 Dead, 27 Injured

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat on Saturday gave detailing the circumstances that led to the fatal explosion at Nowgam Police Station last night.

Addressing press conference in Srinagar, DGP said that a huge quantity of explosives recovered from Faridabad during an ongoing investigation had been secured and stored at Nowgam Police Station as part of standard procedure.

He said that due to the sensitive and unstable nature of the recovered material, the sampling and examination were being carried out with extreme caution.

“Despite all precautions, an accidental blast occurred last night, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives, 29 others injured” the DGP said adding that Investigation that led to incident underway.

According to Prabhat, the nine deceased include:

1 SIA official, 3 FSCL personnel, 2 crime photographers, 2 revenue officials and 1 tailor.

He added that 27 others including civilians and police personnel sustained injuries, many of whom are receiving treatment.

The explosion also caused severe damage to the building and nearby structures.

“J&K Police stands in full solidarity with the families of all the deceased and prays for the swift recovery of the injured,” the DGP said. —(KNC)