J&K DGP, GOC 15 Corps Review South Kashmir Security



Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Nalin Prabhat and General Officer Commanding (GOC) XV Corps on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and ongoing operations in South Kashmir.

Officials said the meeting assessed the prevailing security scenario, operational preparedness and coordination among various security agencies deployed in the region.

The officers were briefed on counter-terror operations, while discussions focused on strengthening the intelligence network, area domination and joint operational strategies to maintain peace and stability in South Kashmir.

Senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army attended the meeting.

