J&K DGP Conducts Operational Review of Temporary Operating Bases in Pir Panjal

Srinagar :Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu & Kashmir Nalin Prabhat conducted an operational review of Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) established on the northern face of the Pir Panjal range, officials said.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, Rajiv Pandey, Hariprasad KK, SSP Budgam, and other members of the police team during the review.

During the visit, the senior officers assessed the operational preparedness, deployment arrangements and security measures at the Temporary Operating Bases in the strategically important area.

The review focused on strengthening field-level coordination, operational readiness and security mechanisms, while taking stock of the challenges faced by personnel deployed in the difficult terrain.

DGP Nalin Prabhat also interacted with the officers and personnel on the ground and reviewed measures aimed at ensuring effective security operations and sustained vigilance in the region.

The visit assumes significance amid continued efforts by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and security agencies to strengthen their presence and operational capabilities in vulnerable and strategically important areas of the Union Territory.