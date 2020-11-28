J&K DDC polls: Voting completed peacefully, 39.69% turnout till 1 pm

Srinagar: The first phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 39.6976 % across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 PM.

The polling day ended at 2 pm.

Photo: KM/M Dawood

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 34.1077%, Bandipora 34.1833%, Baramulla 25.58%, Ganderbal 36.2623%, Srinagar 29.944%, Budgam 47.4477%, Pulwama 6.08333 %, Shopian 22.375%, Kulgam 24.4948% and Anantnag 26.6565% till 01:00 PM.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 27.1467%, Doda 50.6346%, Ramban 54.9191%, Reasi 56.176%, Udhampur 45.0352 %, Kathua 54.2351%, Samba 59.2913%, Jammu 48.9676 %, Rajouri 57.731% and Poonch 55.4848% till 01:00 PM.