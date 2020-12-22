J&K DDC polls: PAGD just ahead of BJP in early leads

Srinagar: In the ongoing counting for District Development Council (DDC) polls, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is leading on 10 seats.

The counting for 280 DDC constituencies is underway across Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD at present is leading on 10 seats while BJP is leading on nine seats.

As per reports, Congress is leading on two seats while Apni Party is leading on three seats and others on eight seats.

Votes are being counted for 280 seats – 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory – and the process may take longer than usual because the state election commission has opted for paper ballot instead of electronic voting machines or EVMs. Polling was held in eight phases over a period of 25 days.