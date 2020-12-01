VIDEO by Mohammad Dawood
by Mohammad Dawood

J&K DDC election: Second phase voting begins amid tight security, 321 candidates in fray

Advertisementstttttt
Advertisementsjuohuhhkkjhkjh

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

I am Mohammad Dawood, a Multimedia journalist at The Kashmir Monitor with an experience of more than four years. I look after ideation, visualization and editing of news stories and documentaries. I also write screenplays and narrations. I have wide experience of reporting for reputed organizations such as BBC, Voice of America, AFP, Al-Arabiya, The Quint and MediaVigil. I have worked with prominent filmmaker Rebecca Beyrill for NatGeo and Fashion designer Ritu Kumar.

Leave a Reply