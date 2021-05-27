Subrahmanyam to be next Union Commerce Secy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was on Thursday appointed as as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Commerce Ministry.

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment

of Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG;87), Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir as Officer

on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce,” the order reads.

“The ACC has also approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce upon superannuation of Shri Anup Wadhawan, IAS (UK:85), Secretary Department of Commerce on 30.06.2021,” the order added.