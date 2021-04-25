J&K COVID crisis: Public parks shut, night curfew increased by 2 hours

Srinagar: Amid spike in the Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Sunday ordered closure of public parks for visitors across the Union Territory even as the night curfew timings within municipal limits of all districts of J&K was increased by two more hours.

The J&K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), on its official Twitter handle, announced that all public parks in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed till further orders.

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under section 24 of Disaster Management Act,2005, hereby orders that all paid public parks in the UT of J&K shall remain closed for visitors till further orders,” DIPR Tweeted.

In another tweet, it said that the night curfew timings within municipal limits of all district across J&K has been changed to 8pm to 6am instead of 10pm to 6am.

“The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under sec.24 of the Disaster Management Act,2005, hereby orders that night curfew timings within municipal/Urban local body limits of all districts of J&K shall be from 8 pm to 6 am instead of 10pm to 6am,” DIPR tweeted.