J&K COVID crisis: Lockdown extended till May 17

Srinagar: Authorities have extended ‘corona curfew’ by seven days in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the government said in a tweet on DIPR handle.

Further, the gathering permissible for marriages has been reduced to 25 only with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for the eleven day running due to lockdown in the wake of record surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces put barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar as well as in other district headquarters of the Valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people. However, essential and emergency services are allowed, the officials added.

Most of the shops, and other business establishments remained shut while public transport was off the roads.