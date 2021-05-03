J&K COVID crisis: 51 deaths, 3733 cases recorded in last 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 51 covid-19 deaths, the highest single day toll due to the virus since the start of pandemic last year, while as 3733 persons tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

35 of the deaths occured in Jammu division while the rest took place in Kashmir.

Officials said that 1294 of the total cases are from Jammu Division while 2439 are from Kashmir, taking the total tally to 187219.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 1136 cases, Baramulla 232, Budgam 208, Pulwama 296, Kupwara 64, Anantnag 145, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 51, Kulgam 167, Shopian 55, Jammu 584, Udhampur 86, Rajouri 111, Doda 12, Kathua 112, Samba 209, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 30, Ramban 44 and Reasi 97.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 35 from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 2421—981 in Jammu and 1440 in the valley.

There are 34567 active positive cases—12323 in Jammu and 22244 in Kashmir even as 1536 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—626 from Jammu Division and 910 from the Valley, they added.