J&K COVID-19 surge: Markets within municipal limits to open on alternate basis with 50% capacity

Srinagar: Amid continuing surge in the number of covid-19 cases, the government on Tuesday ordered 50% opening of shops in market complexes, bazaars and malls within the municipal and urban local body limits.

“Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office said in a tweet.

“District magistrates of all districts shall devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations.”

The government also extended night curfew in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu And Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,” the LG’s office added.