Srinagar: A police official from Jammu and Kashmir will be seen in action at the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2023 to be held in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“J&K Police official Umer Rashid has been selected in the National Ju-Jitsu team during the National Selection trials in Delhi. He will take part in the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2023,” said a police statement.

The Championship is being held in Bangkok and Thailand from February 24 to 28.