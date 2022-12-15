SRINAGAR: A 29-year-old cleric from Poonch has set out on a journey on foot to perform Hajj and donate his hand-written Quran to a library in Madina.

Carrying 25 kg Quran, Moulana Abdul Qayoom Ashrafi started his journey from Poonch on November 25. He will be walking to Delhi where he will board a flight to Jeddah. From Jeddah, he will resume his journey on foot and visit all the holy sites before performing Hajj next year.

“I wanted to walk all the way to Saudi Arabia, but there were some logistical and other issues. So my friends and well-wishers advised me to walk up to Delhi and take a flight to Jeddah. From Jeddah, I will resume my journey on foot and visit Mecca, Madina, and other holy places before performing Hajj next year,” Moulana told The Kashmir Monitor.

The subtext of his journey on foot was his wish to present the hand-written Quran to a library in the abode of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “I wrote Holy Quran in 29 days. Its weight is 25 kilos. It is written in such a way that every line starts with `Alif’. I am carrying this Quran with me. I have spoken to the library in Medina. It was my wish to donate the holy book to a library in Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) abode,” he said.

Moulana is planning to walk 2000 kilometers both in India and Saudi Arabia before performing Hajj next year. “From my home to Delhi, the distance is 1000 kilometers. I will walk another 1000 kilometers from Jeddah to holy places. I will only travel by flight from Delhi to Jeddah. I will be walking for two and half months in India and another 2.5 months in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Moulana has been receiving a grand welcome every place he visits. Poonch administration gave him a full protocol when he set out on a journey. A police posse was attached to him for security. The administration also facilitated his travel documents and made all arrangements for his safe journey.

“I am thankful to everyone who stood by me. Particularly, the administration was very helpful. They helped me in getting my passport and other travel documents. They deputed cops for my security. They gave me a warm send-off when I started. Even people are welcoming me wherever I visit. Whenever I visit a mosque, people assemble and ask to pray for them too,” he said.