J&K Canoe Sprint Championship to be held 28, 29

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is organizing the UT-level Canoe Sprint Championship for junior boys & girls ,men and women from 28 to 29 September 2024.The event will be held at Pokhribal Water Sports Club near Badamwari Kathi Darwaza Srinagar. All desired players are requested to send their entries. Players must get themselves registered with J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association by 25 August2024.All the aspirants must bring an Aadhar card, DOB certificate, and PP-size photograph at the time of registration. For any queries, they can mail jandkcanoeingassociation@gmail.com or call 9906682788/ 9906861714 Please note this championship will be a prelude to the upcoming National Canoe Sprint junior boys &girls and Men and Women Championship 2024 .