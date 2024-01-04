JAMMU, JANUARY 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Jammu Kashmir is building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through a holistic agriculture development programme.

“As Jammu Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), educational institutions will have to take an innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximize output with efficient growing techniques and technological support”, he said.

He was addressing the 8th Convocation Ceremony of SKUAST Jammu at Baba Jitto Auditorium, today.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 590 students including 347 female students were awarded degrees in various subjects.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the graduating students, teachers, and staff of the SKUAST Jammu and all those researchers, and innovators, who are contributing to building the University into a center of excellence for Agricultural Science and Technology.

He conferred medals to the meritorious students and extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects and securing 10 Gold Medals out of 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their talent, intellect, and skill, young women are gaining prominence in Agricultural Science and Technology. The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They are the role models for the young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence, he said.

“Our daughters constitute the core and strength of the innovation ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is a need for scaling up the presence of woman scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, the Lt Governor said, “Women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the field since the start of agriculture a thousand years ago. Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture”.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the convocation, the Lt Governor called upon agricultural universities and educational institutions to develop innovative agriculture technologies and enhance the productive capabilities of the farmers.

“A huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology, and Processed Food, and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionize the food processing sector,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support to SKUAST Jammu from the UT Administration in terms of resources and extended his wishes for the university’s continued success in its endeavors towards shaping a brighter and prosperous future.

He further advised the SKUAST Jammu to work on a dedicated project with immense export potential like Tulip’s planting material that could address the agriculture & allied sectors of the country.

Dr. B.N. Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu read out the university report and highlighted the academic, research, and extension activities of the University.

Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the Hon’ble Vice President of India was not able to attend the convocation, he said.

The Lt Governor also planted a tree sapling in the vicinity of the university.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Vice-Chancellors of various Universities, Heads of educational institutions, senior officials, students and faculty members of SKUAST were present.