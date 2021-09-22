J&K BOSE promotes all class 11 private annual, bi-annual candidates

Srinagar: The Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday promoted all the candidates of annual, bi-annual private examination of 11th standard to next level on the analogy of previous year’s result declared during the COVID-19.

According to the BOSE notification, the decision was taken due to the paucity of time left for forthcoming annual regular examinations in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu Division.

“In order to save the academic year of all those candidates appearing in the Class 11, annual private and bi-annual examinations of 2020-21 of Kashmir Division, scheduled to be held from 23 September 2021 shall be promoted to class 12th on the analogy of previous year’s result declared during the COVID-19,” read the notification.

It added that the candidates promoted shall be allowed to appear in the forthcoming class 12th annual regular 2021 examination in Kashmir division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division, subject to the condition that they are admitted in schools and have a minimum of 66 percent of online or offline attendance during the current academic session.

The process will be certified by concerned heads of the Schools or Institutions.

“The candidates who have applied for subject change, additional subject and other categories shall also be declared as pass in Class 11 in the respective subjects as one time exception, provided they have qualified the main examinations in all compulsory subjects,” BOSE said.

According to the notification, the promotion of the candidates shall be subject to the condition that, if for any reason at any stage of time in future, it is found that the candidates were not eligible for appearing in 2020-21 session, “The JKBOSE shall reserve the right to cancel their promotion without any prior notice.”