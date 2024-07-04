JK BJP top brass reaches Delhi for high command meeting

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top leadership from Jammu and Kashmir has arrived in New Delhi for a critical meeting with the party’s high command.

Sources said that the important meeting will discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the overall functioning of the party in the Union Territory. BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, and General Secretary Sunil Sharma have traveled to New Delhi to participate in the meeting.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda and National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh are scheduled to meet with the J&K BJP leaders. Additionally, Member of Parliament and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana will be in attendance.

BJP senior Leader and general secretary, Sunil Sharma confirmed to Kashmir News Service (KNS) that he is currently in New Delhi. However, other leaders who have reportedly reached the national capital could not be contacted for confirmation.

The meeting is likely to take place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today evening. Sources suggest that the primary agenda for this meeting will be the upcoming Assembly, Panchayat, and Municipal elections. The involvement of senior party members and the three General Secretaries of J&K BJP underscores the importance of this gathering as the high command seeks to finalize its strategies for the electoral battle ahead. (KNS)