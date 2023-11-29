Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir engaged in a productive meeting on Wednesday with Scouts & Guides and officials.

The Lieutenant Governor remarked, “Over 6.3 million Scouts and Guides serve as a remarkable testament to the diversity and unity within our nation, fostering camaraderie among young people over the past 70 years.”

He praised the selfless service of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides team, emphasizing their role in societal service, fostering character development, instilling virtues such as discipline and patriotism among the youth, and demonstrating exceptional bravery during relief efforts.