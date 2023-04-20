New Delhi: Jibran Gulzar, the founder of Gatoes, a hyperlocal startup based in Jammu and Kashmir, has been nominated for the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia in 2023.

This marks a historic moment, as Jibran becomes the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to be nominated for this coveted list.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an annual list that recognizes the most promising young entrepreneurs, leaders, and game changers across various industries in Asia. The list is highly regarded, and being nominated for it is considered a significant achievement in the business world.

Jibran’s nomination is a testament to his vision, dedication, and hard work in building Gatoes into a successful startup despite the challenges he faced in a region plagued with political instability and poor internet connectivity.

Jibran Gulzar who is 24 years old and an alumnus of Chandigarh University, has also become the first person from any university in Punjab to be nominated for the Forbes list. His inclusion in the 30 Under 30 list has brought attention to his remarkable journey as an entrepreneur and how he has been able to overcome several challenges to make Gatoes a success story.

In a statement, Jibran expressed his gratitude for the nomination, saying, “I am deeply honored and humbled to be nominated for Forbes 30 Under 30. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Gatoes team, who worked tirelessly to make this possible. We are proud to represent Jammu and Kashmir on a global stage and hope to inspire more young entrepreneurs in the region to follow their dreams.”

Jibran ‘s journey to success has been remarkable. Despite facing numerous obstacles, including lack of high-speed internet and low technological adoption in the region, It became the first startup to reach multi-million dollar revenue and also became the highest downloaded app of J&K. The startup has onboarded over 1850 merchant partners and completed over 10 lakh deliveries in the valley alone.

Jibran’s nomination is a source of pride for the entire region and a reflection of the untapped potential that exists in Jammu and Kashmir. The nomination serves as a reminder that with determination and innovation, entrepreneurs from even the most challenging environments can achieve success on a global scale. Jibran’s story is one of hope, perseverance, and the transformative power of technology, and his recognition by Forbes is a testament to the potential that exists in the region. It is a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir and serves as a source of inspiration to young entrepreneurs in the region and beyond.