J&K Bank wins ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ for agriculture financing

Srinagar, Jul 13: J&K Bank has been recognized for its outstanding contributions in two critical areas, receiving the ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ for agriculture financing at the 15th Agriculture Leadership Conclave and the ‘Award of Excellence’ for enrolling the maximum number of APY beneficiaries under the ‘Mission Upgrade’ campaign of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) for the financial year 2024.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Baghirath Choudhary presented the prestigious ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to the Bank’s Zonal Head (Delhi) Suresh Kumar Choudhary during a grand felicitation event held in Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by eminent personalities and key players from the agriculture industry and banking sectors.

Expressing his gratitude to the dignitaries and organizers for the award, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, said, “We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our unwavering commitment to supporting the agriculture sector. Aimed at empowering farmers, enhancing productivity, and contributing to the nation’s food security; our efforts have borne fruits in the form of this award.”

He further added, “The significant impact of our financing on the livelihoods of thousands of families especially in J&K and Ladakh, and the overall development of the agriculture sector in our core geography is a testament to our dedication and strategic approach. We will continue to work tirelessly to empower and support the growers community as part of the national resolve aimed at increasing their incomes substantially and improving their living conditions.”

Notably, the Bank has significantly contributed to the agriculture sector, by financing over Rs 6000 Cr under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, benefitting approximately 7.25 lakh growers. In addition, the Bank’s current exposure in agriculture and allied activities is around Rs 3000 Cr. This extensive financial support not only bolsters the agriculture sector but also generates numerous job opportunities, providing livelihoods to thousands of families.

Meanwhile, during another high-profile event held in New Delhi, Zonal Head (Delhi) Suresh Kumar Choudhary on Friday received the ‘Award of Excellence’ for the Bank’s remarkable performance in enrolling the maximum number of APY beneficiaries under the ‘Mission Upgrade’ campaign.

Commenting on the achievement, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, said, “We are immensely proud to receive the ‘Award of Excellence’ from PFRDA. It is the best recognition of our team’s relentless efforts in enrolling the maximum number of beneficiaries under ‘Mission Upgrade’ while reflecting our dedication to serving the people especially those engaged in the informal sectors of the economy.”

He further added, “This award motivates us to continue our efforts in implementing such impactful schemes that contribute to the overall well-being of society. We shall remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals through financial inclusion to strengthen their sense of social security.”