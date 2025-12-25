J&K Bank wins ‘Best MSME Bank’ award

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Bank has won the prestigious ‘Best MSME Bank – Winner’ award at the MSME Banking Excellence Awards 2025, while also securing the Runner-Up position in the ‘CSR Initiative & Business Responsibility’ category. The MSME Banking Excellence Awards recognise banks for exemplary performance and best practices in promoting MSMEs, corporate social responsibility and sustainable business models.

Notably, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the awards at a high-profile ceremony held in New Delhi. On behalf of the Bank the awards were received by Chief General Manager (Business Development) Sunit Kumar and GM/Divisional Head (ROI) Khursheed Muzaffar.

Expressing delight over the recognition, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “We are deeply honoured to receive national recognition for our work in the MSME sector as well as for our CSR initiatives. I sincerely thank the organisers and the distinguished jury for this recognition. And I place my appreciation on record for our MSME team and CSR functionaries, whose dedicated efforts and efficient on-ground engagements have been instrumental in achieving these milestones.”

Calling MSMEs a focus area for J&K Bank, MD & CEO further said, “In line with the national development objectives and regulatory expectations, MSME financing has been our strategic priority. As of now, we are exclusively implementing the UT Government’s flagship Mission YUVA program, which aims at creating 1.37 lakh enterprises in next 5 years resulting in employment opportunities for 4.25 lakh youth.”

“The Bank remains committed to support entrepreneurs through tailored financial solutions, simplified processes, digital interventions and continuous handholding, especially in our core geography, while steadily expanding its MSME portfolio across the country”, he added.

On CSR, MD & CEO noted that the Bank’s initiatives are closely aligned with national development priorities, focusing on education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, skill development and livelihood generation, thereby ensuring that the Bank’s growth also translates into meaningful social impact for the people it serves.

Pertinently, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Deepak Verma chaired the jury for the awards organised by the Chamber of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises with the evaluation carried out by its knowledge partner CareEdge Ratings.