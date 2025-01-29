Srinagar, Jan 28: J&K Bank has added one more feather to its excellence cap by winning the coveted ‘Best Digital Sales, Payment, and Engagement’ award in the ‘Medium Size Banks Category’ at the 20th IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference and Citations – 2024.

At a high-profile event held in Mumbai last week, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) T Rabi Sankar presented the prestigious award to the Bank’s Deputy General Manager (BPR/IT) Mohammad Muzafar Wani, who was accompanied by CISO and Chief Data Officer of the Bank. The eminent jury members who undertook rigorous evaluation to select the awardees were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his pleasure over the achievement, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “This prestigious recognition by the IBA is a testament to our Bank’s relentless focus on digital transformation, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Over the past few years, we have significantly invested in upgrading our digital capabilities to make banking simpler, faster, and more secure for our customers.”

Acknowledging the team’s efforts, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee remarked, “I commend the dedication of our team whose efforts have brought us this national level recognition. This achievement also reflects the trust our customers place in us, motivating us to innovate continuously to deliver seamless customer digital experiences. From our state-of-the-art mobile banking app to advanced digital payment solutions, we are committed to empowering our customers and driving financial inclusion deeper into our areas of operations.”

The event themed “Future Ready Banking for Viksit Bharat” featured industry veterans and technology experts participating in panel discussions on topics ranging from core systems & infrastructures, fintech partnerships, building next-gen open banking systems, and digital lending.

The achievements of the participant banks were analyzed by a jury of eminent experts from IIT Bombay, NPCI, and the former MD/CEO of NSDL.

Notably, the IBA Banking Technology Awards are renowned for acknowledging excellence and innovation in the banking industry, emphasizing the transformative role of digital solutions in redefining the financial services landscape.