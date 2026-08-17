J&K Bank teams up with HDFC Life to expand customers’ insurance choices







Srinagar: Reinforcing its customer-centric approach to expand access to financial protection, J&K Bank has entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement (CAA) with HDFC Life – one of India’s leading life insurance companies. The strategic partnership will enable the Bank’s customers to access HDFC Life’s comprehensive suite of products designed for various life stages, ranging from Protection, Savings and Investment, Retirement Planning, etc.

The partnership was formally announced in the presence of the Bank’s MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee, HDFC Life’s MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer Vineet Arora, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Bancassurance Officer Lavneesh Gupta, Group Head – Strategic & Key Alliances Anita Peshkar, SVP Bancassurance Subrata Biswas and VP Strategic Alliances Rohit Khatri. The Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, alongside Chief General Managers Sunit Kumar, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Rajesh Malla Tikoo, General Manager Anita Nehru, and other senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the collaboration, the Bank’s MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “At J&K Bank, customer centricity means enabling our customers to make informed financial choices from a diverse range of credible and competitive solutions. The addition of HDFC Life to our growing portfolio of insurance partners significantly widens that choice and strengthens our ability to offer need-based protection and long-term financial solutions suited to different life stages and aspirations.”

Highlighting the strategic rationale behind the Bank’s expanding insurance ecosystem, he added, “We believe that greater choice creates greater value. By bringing multiple reputed insurers onto our platform, we seek to create a competitive marketplace that benefits customers through product diversity, competitive pricing and greater flexibility in choosing solutions best aligned with their individual requirements.”

MD & CEO further added that expanding the reach of insurance through Bank’s extensive distribution network across the country complements the larger national objective of deepening insurance penetration and contributes to IRDAI’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.

Speaking on the partnership, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, Vibha Padalkar said, “Life insurance is an important pillar of long-term financial resilience. It offers families the confidence that their financial aspirations can remain protected even in the face of uncertainties. We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with J&K Bank and offer our simple insurance solutions comprising of individual and group insurance plans backed by tech-empowered services to ensure customers can fulfil their goals with peace and pride. Our partnership reflects our strong commitment to serving customers across the country.”

With HDFC Life joining its existing panel of insurance partners, J&K Bank continues to strengthen its bancassurance proposition by offering customers access to products from multiple leading insurers.

The bank’s multi-partner approach is designed to provide greater choice and facilitate need-based selection rather than a one-size-fits-all offering, while enhancing the overall value proposition available through the Bank’s distribution network.



